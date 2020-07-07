Censorship by another name

Everyone please note that the congressmen opposed to the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN are no experts on the professional and ethical standards of journalism.

Decrying criticism of government officials as cyber bullying is only one of the indicators of the authoritarian mindset that rejects and hates the right of everyone to hold government to account.

Media criticism is a special field in communication studies. And yet some congressmen without the most basic understanding of the ethical and professional standards of the news media pretend to be experts on how best the media should cover events and issues.

Trolls say congressmen supporting renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise don’t know much about media either. True, but they know enough to know the issue is free expression; and the ignorance of both sides means the franchise power should be removed from gov’t.

Photo from the House of Representatives